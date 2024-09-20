Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Trading Up 14.7%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Siam Cement Public Trading Up 14.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.