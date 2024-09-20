Sidoti Csr Weighs in on FreightCar America, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FreightCar America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAIL. Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.00. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FreightCar America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

