Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading Down 0.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
