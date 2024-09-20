Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

