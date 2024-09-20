SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.65 to C$13.45 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$239,514.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

