Simmons Bank Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 818.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 303,030 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,592,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $13,419,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,621,133 shares of company stock valued at $435,749,957 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

