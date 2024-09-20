Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 172.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $81,069,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.