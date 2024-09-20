Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 67,628 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KB Home were worth $48,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Up 3.5 %

KBH opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

