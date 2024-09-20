Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 9,993 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $42,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 41.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.78.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

