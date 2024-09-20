Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $51,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

