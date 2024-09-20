Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Copart Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Autohome’s Dividend and Buyback Make It a Strong EV Play
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cracker Barrel Is at the Bottom of the Barrel: Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Shopify Stock Has Analysts Buzzing About Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.