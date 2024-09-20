Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.