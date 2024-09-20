Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetApp were worth $88,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,628. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

