Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.13 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,193 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,115.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

