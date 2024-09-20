Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.44 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cencora were worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.18.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

