Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $136,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $243.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.49. The company has a market cap of $777.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

