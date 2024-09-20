Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,674 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $34,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

