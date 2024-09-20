SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.3 %

SkyWest stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

