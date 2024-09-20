Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA stock opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.69.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.
Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
