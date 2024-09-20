Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $110.65 and last traded at $110.77. Approximately 579,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,530,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.
Specifically, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,188,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,877,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.
Snowflake Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
