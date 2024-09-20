Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Sodexo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDXAY opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

