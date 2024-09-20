Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Sodexo Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SDXAY opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
Sodexo Company Profile
