Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Strong-Buy”

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Sodexo Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.65 on Monday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.
Sodexo Company Profile
