SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,627,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,547,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

