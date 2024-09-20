South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
