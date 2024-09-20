Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Shares Up 2.5%

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.93. 66,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 61,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southern California Bancorp

In other Southern California Bancorp news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,829.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

