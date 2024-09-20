Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
SCCO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
