Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

