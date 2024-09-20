Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

SWN stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

