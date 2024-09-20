Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 517.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,478,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 2,077,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,314,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.