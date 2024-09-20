Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 65,500 shares traded.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 623,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$109,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,193,200 shares of company stock valued at $205,978. Corporate insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

