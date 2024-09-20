SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

