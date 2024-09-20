SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,121 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $62,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $88.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

