SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $102.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

