Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $460.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Macquarie upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $360.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

