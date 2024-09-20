Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Shares Up 3.3%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 18.27 and last traded at 18.19. Approximately 311,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 514,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.60.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of 17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of 19.76.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.