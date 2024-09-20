Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Gap Up to $41.54

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.54, but opened at $43.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 165,176 shares changing hands.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

