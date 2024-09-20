SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.25. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,087 shares traded.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.