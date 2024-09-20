SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in SSR Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.