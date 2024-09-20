SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.
Several brokerages recently commented on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
NASDAQ SSRM opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
