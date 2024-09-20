STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

