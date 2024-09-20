Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.95. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 59,640 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $781.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,730,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,801,238.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 179,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172,738 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

