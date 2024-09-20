Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

