Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Acquires A$18,600.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Basser acquired 200,000 shares of Starpharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$18,600.00 ($12,567.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

