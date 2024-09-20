State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $11,435,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $849,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,847,000 after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

