State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $53,785,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after purchasing an additional 442,177 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 843,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $62.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

