State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,503,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

