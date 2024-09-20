State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.