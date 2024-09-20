State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ENSG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.