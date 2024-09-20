State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

