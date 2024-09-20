State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,489,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

