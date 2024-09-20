State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.44 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of First Busey worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in First Busey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

