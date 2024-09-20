State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $136.93.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

